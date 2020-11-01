nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

