Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.50-1.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

