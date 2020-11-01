Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (NTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.68 billion.

TSE:NTR opened at C$54.16 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$66.74. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.52%.

In other Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Reed Webb purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$49.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,454.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,993.84.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.80.

About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

