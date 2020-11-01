Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after acquiring an additional 157,777 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,192,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.