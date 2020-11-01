Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 530 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 534,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 89,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO opened at $35.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

