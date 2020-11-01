Northcoast Research Weighs in on NCR Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NCR opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after buying an additional 629,213 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $11,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after buying an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,633 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

