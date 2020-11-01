Northcoast Research Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

LECO opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $106.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,333 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

