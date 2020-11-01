Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NHYDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday. Danske downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

NHYDY stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.