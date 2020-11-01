Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €135.33. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

