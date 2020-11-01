Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $286.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 44,843 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

