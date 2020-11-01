Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.75).

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

