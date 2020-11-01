Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Nokia stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $38,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,699,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after buying an additional 148,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 942,798 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 2,591,095 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 868.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

