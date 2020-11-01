Niu Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 431% compared to the typical volume of 474 call options.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $7,054,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $887,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.