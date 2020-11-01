NEXT’s (NXGPY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXGPY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NXGPY stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. NEXT has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

