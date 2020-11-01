NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

