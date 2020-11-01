NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 31st

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

NREF stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 7,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $110,164.45. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $31,826.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $372,693 in the last 90 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.