NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $62.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00397511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,739,823,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.