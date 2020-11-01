Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) & KE (NASDAQ:BEKE) Financial Contrast

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newmark Group and KE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 KE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.60%. KE has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.41%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than KE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and KE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.22 billion 0.38 $117.31 million $1.62 2.92 KE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than KE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 3.98% 37.00% 9.31% KE N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats KE on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, and developers. As of March 12, 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. operated approximately 430 offices in 6 continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc. operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. It also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

