New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFE. Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

