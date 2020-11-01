New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NFE. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.45.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.63. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

In other news, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $7,725,418.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,982,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,650,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 in the last ninety days. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 308.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

