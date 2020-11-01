Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $643.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.16% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.08.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $475.74 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $281.14 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average of $473.21. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

