Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $475.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.14 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

