Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

About Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

