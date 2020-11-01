Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NEPH stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the quarter. Nephros accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

