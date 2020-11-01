NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.03-0.13 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.03-$0.13 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson cut their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.