Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Nemetschek stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

