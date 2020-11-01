Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €76.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

