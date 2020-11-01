Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.