National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Oilwell Varco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

