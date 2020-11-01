National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Down 6.7% Following Weak Earnings

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $31.28. 1,759,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 667,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATI. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

