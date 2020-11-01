National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Lifted to Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $47.63 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

