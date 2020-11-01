National Bank Financial Raises Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.75

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$11.25 price target on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.93.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$8.96 on Thursday. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a market cap of $868.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark bought 30,600 shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

