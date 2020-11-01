National Bank Financial Raises First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a current ratio of 11.79 and a quick ratio of 11.51. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.75 and a 1 year high of C$44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

