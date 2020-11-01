National Bank Financial Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$18.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$361,187.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

