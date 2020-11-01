NaPoleonX Price Down 81.7% Over Last Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $489,021.05 and approximately $18.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 81.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

