Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.