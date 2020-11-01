Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

