Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 83,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops and manufactures portable nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and others, as well as numerous government and university research labs worldwide.

