Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

MUSA opened at $122.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.08. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,423,417. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

