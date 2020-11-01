MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €149.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €142.69 ($167.87).

ETR MTX opened at €146.55 ($172.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

