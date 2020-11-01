MSG Networks (MSGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, analysts expect MSG Networks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $8.94 on Friday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dawn Darino-Gorski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,479 shares of company stock worth $971,058 in the last ninety days. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.