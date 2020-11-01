MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

