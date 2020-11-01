Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays cut shares of St. James’s Place from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

