Morgan Stanley Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $122.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.11.

Shares of CAT opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

