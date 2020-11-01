Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

MS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

