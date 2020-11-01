Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth about $193,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

