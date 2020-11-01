Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

