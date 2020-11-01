Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

