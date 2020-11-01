Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.61 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.58 ($1.31). 27,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 133,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.68.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.