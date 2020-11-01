Mizuho Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $234.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $215.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.06.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $212.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.