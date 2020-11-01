MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) Trading Up 1.4%

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.39 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 11,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 14,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Company Profile (NYSE:MFA.PB)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

